‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Victor Ortiz Arrested for 3 Sexual Assault Charges

Former boxing champion and Dancing With The Stars alum Victor Ortiz was arrested on Tuesday on three counts of felony sexual assault, including rape.

The 31-year-old athlete, who also appeared in films like The Expendables 3 and Southpaw, turned himself in to authorities in Oxnard, California for an alleged rape in March, the Oxnard Police Department announced in a news release.

After the Ventura County Sheriff Department issued a warrant for Ortiz’s arrest, he turned himself in. He was arrested on suspicion of forcible rape as well as forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration. His bail was set at $100,000.

The press release states that officials first began investigating Ortiz after his alleged victim contacted authorities on March 19 claiming that she was sexually assaulted “inside a residence in the city of Oxnard” by the boxer.

The investigation was ongoing for the past several months before a warrant was issued for Ortiz’s arrest.

It’s not the boxer’s first run-in with the law; in 2015, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon — his foot. He pleaded guilty to battery charges as part of a plea deal after being arrested at a Kenny Chesney concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. He reportedly kicked a man who was on the ground following a verbal altercation with him. After that arrest, he was released on $30,000 bail.

In 2016, he was arrested for a DUI, TMZ reports. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI and was sentenced to three years probation and eight days in county jail.

Ortiz is scheduled to fight in a national televised special against former world title challenger, John Molina Jr on Sunday. It’s not clear if the fight, which was set to take place at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California, will take place.

Ortiz is currently out on bail.

Throughout his career, in which he boasts an overall record of 32-6-3, including 25 knockouts, Ortiz has fought against big names like Floyd Mayweather, Andre Brett, Lamont Peterson, Luis Collazo and Marcos Maidana. His previous titles include the WBC welterweight in 2011 and the ESPN Prospect of the Year in 2008. ESPN, along with several other sporting and boxing sites, also rated him as one of the top three welterweights in the world.

Ortiz competed on Dancing With the Stars in season 16 in 2013. Paired with pro dancer Lindsay Arnold, who took home the mirrorball trophy in season 25 with actor Jordan Fisher, he was eliminated fourth in the competition.