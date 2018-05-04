‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Announces Engagement

It’s time for another Dancing With the Stars wedding! Pro dancer Cheryl Burke announced her engagement to boyfriend Matthew Lawrence on Thursday night — which also happened to be her 34th birthday.

The DWTS pro shared photos to social media of her and her actor fiancé at the Montage in Laguna Beach, California. While the newly engaged couple certainly looked happy together, a huge, sparkling diamond ring was the standout element in all the photos.

“OMG! So far so good for 34!” Burke wrote on Twitter and Instagram, adding hashtags for “A million times yes,” “I’m engaged” and “Here comes the bride.”

Before the Boy Meets World actor proposed, Burke was excited to share her birthday celebrations on her Instagram story, including a birthday crown, a beautiful birthday flower arrangement and a “bday staycation” on the beach.

The two met in 2006 through Joey Lawrence, Matthew’s brother and a contestant on the third season of DWTS. They dated for a year starting in 2007 before calling it off in February 2008.

“Matt is very supportive and he always wants to make sure that we keep in contact and we’re always on the phone, making sure that everything’s okay. We talk constantly for hours and hours,” Burke previously told PEOPLE back when the couple first dated.

They later reunited in February 2017. Burke told PEOPLE that she regretted the end of their relationship almost 10 years prior.

“When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world,” she said of why the relationship didn’t work the first time around. “Now we are both adults and feel balanced.”

“He’s such a great guy. He’s so normal, considering we’re in this crazy business,” she said of Lawrence. “It’s so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He’s someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with.”

Since reuniting last year, it sounds like the couple has taken things full throttle, with Burke telling Us Weekly that Lawrence attended every single DWTS show during season 25 when Burke was partnered with retired NFL player Terrell Owens.

“Matthew has been there every week. He just hides, he’s not in the audience,” the pro revealed.

“He’s there, hanging out in the press room with my publicist,” she continued. “But he supports. I get it, sitting in the audience can be a lot. He has been there every single week, he’s been holding my hand. Every night when I come home and I’m achy, I’m like, ‘Massage my feet!’ He’s there. [He] cooks me dinner. He’s been great, such a support system.”

Burke said in 2017 that the couple wanted to get engaged quickly in order to have time to start a family.

“Hopefully sooner than later!” she told Us Weekly on marriage. “I’m not getting any younger. We want kids and all of that, so we’ll see what happens.”

“We really want to do it right,” she continued. “We want to do the steps of being engaged, moving in together, getting married and having kids. He’s 37, I’m 33, so it’s about that time.”

The happy news comes after a sad time for the dancer, who recently lost her father in March. Burke took a break from social media following his death but shared a touching Instagram tribute to him later.

“Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently,” Burke wrote alongside a throwback image of her father kissing the top of a young Burke’s head. “Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already Rest In Peace Stephen Louis Burke April 13, 1950 – March 9, 2018.”

Burke is not in the lineup for the shortened all-athlete season 26 of DWTS, which airs Monday nights on ABC.