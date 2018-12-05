‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Shares NSFW Holiday Photo of Husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy

That’s one way to decorate! Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd shared a racy photo of hubby Maksim Chmerkovskiy decorating for the holidays on Instagram, and her followers are falling all over themselves thanking her.

Monday, the pro dancer posted a photo of her husband, who, in the buff, was decorating their Christmas tree.

“I wouldn’t normally share a picture of such content…but I walked out of the kitchen and saw this [crying laughing emoji],” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #notmadatit, #topofthemorningtoya and #yourewelcome.

Her followers weren’t mad at it either!

“OMG what a sight to behold. Lucky you!!!” one commented. “Thanks for sharing.”

Another added, “Thank you Peta for this delicious photo of your hubby.”

The dancer couple is clearly keeping things steamy still, having celebrated their first year of marriage in July.

“This was one of the most exciting days of my life! Everything felt very festive, I couldn’t take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was is if New York City herself was marrying us,” Chmerkovskiy wrote on Instagram on their anniversary, recalling the special day. “I can’t believe it’s been a year. I still can’t believe you chose me. I can’t believe I get to live this dream with you by my side for the rest of my life and I promise to earn every second of your love. I love you [Peta].

On her own social media page, Murgatroyd wrote, “Today I married the man I fell in love with so many years ago. I knew he was the one. There was something so electric between us that people will still tell me about to this day. I love you [Maks] this has been an incredible, outrageous year for us! I pray we are this happy for the rest of our lives. You’re everything I knew you were.”

The couple also shares 22-month-old son Shai, but are thinking of adding another to the family soon enough, they told PEOPLE in September.

“I don’t know when that’s gonna happen with our schedules, but probably in six months’ time,” she said, adding that another baby was “absolutely” in the future, regardless of scheduling.

Whatever happens, we hope they share it all on social media!

