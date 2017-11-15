‘DWTS’: Jordan Fisher Pulls out of Finale Practice Due to Injury

Jordan Fisher reportedly pulled out of Tuesday’s Dancing With the Stars rehearsals due to an eye injury he suffered hours before Monday’s live episode.

After pulling off an emotional dance with pro partner Lindsay Arnold (who is also injured) on the episode, Fisher revealed to co-host Erin Andrews that he suffered a scratched cornea after a fingernail went into his eye.

The injury is still nagging him, and he had to receive additional medical attention on Tuesday.

His eye is looking worse and he left rehearsal early to go to the doctor,” a source told PEOPLE. “He also had to cancel some other commitments he had later in the day.”

The injury may not seem major, but Fisher seemed visibly affected by it. He opened up about the pain and discomfort he was feeling after Monday’s taping.

“Light hurts, blinking hurts, keeping my eyes open hurts, it’s hard to see but it’s just one of those freak things,” Fisher said. “It’s definitely been the hardest couple of days in the competition but we’re grateful that we’ve been able to cap these couple of days off like a pirate with one good leg and one good eye still managing to make a trip to the finals.”

Fisher and Arnold’s first dance of the night was an emotional Argentine tango set to “Brother” by NEEDTOBREATHE. The crowd seemed to dig it, but the judges thought there were technical flaws in the dance, presumably due to the couple’s rough previous 48 hours.

The couple then performed a much more successful jive to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” later in the episode.

Photo Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin