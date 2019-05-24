‘DWTS’ Fans Send Cheryl Burke Congratulations After She Marries Matthew Lawrence

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and actor Matthew Lawrence tied the knot in San Diego on May 23, with the couple marrying at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

On Friday, Burke shared one of the couple’s wedding portraits from their Thursday ceremony, with the pair standing together in the sunlight — Lawrence in a black and white tuxedo, and Burke in a silk crepe Romona Keveza gown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo was taken by Amy and Stuart Photography and captioned simply with the couple’s wedding hashtag, #CherylAndMATTrimony.

View this post on Instagram 5.23.19 ❤️ #CherylAndMATTrimony 📸: @amyandstuart A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on May 23, 2019 at 8:47pm PDT

Fans instantly began flooding the post with well-wishes, with one writing, “Congratulations! Wishing you both happiness and love always.”

“Congratulations you both look gorgeous,” added another, while a third comment read, “THIS IS THE MOMENT I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR.”

Several members of Burke’s DWTS family also commented on the portrait including DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, who had a sweet message for the couple.

“Congratulations beautiful,” he wrote. “I wish you both a beautiful union together celebrated for a lifetime and beyond. To a beautiful household a healthy family and a lifetime of adventures together. Love you Cheryl! Congrats again and again.”

Chmerkovskiy’s wife, pro Jenna Johnson, added, “Such a beautiful day Cheryl and Matt!!!! Soooooo happy for you both.”

“Huge Congratulations babe,” pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd wrote. “You look so stunning and I couldn’t be happier for you!!!”

DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, “Congratulations Cheryl and Matt! Sorry I couldn’t be there to celebrate this beautiful moment! You look gorgeous and I wish you both all the happiness the world has to offer!!!”

Co-host Erin Andrews added, “Love u!!! Congrats…u deserve all the happiness! And you look amazing.”

“Congratulations beautiful!!!” wrote Julianne Hough. “Wishing you all the happiness in the world.”

Burke and Lawrence have been in an off-and-on relationship for years after meeting in 2006 when Joey Lawrence competed on DWTS. They split after dating for one year and later reconnected in 2017. Lawrence proposed with a ring containing the diamond Burke’s later father had given her mother.

“Matt brings out the best in me,” Burke told PEOPLE days before her wedding. “He enjoys every moment and that helps me appreciate life even more.”

The 35-year-old added that she and her new husband are eager to start their family together.

“I want to have kids,” she said. “[When we got back together] it was like, ‘Let’s not waste any time. Time’s a tickin’!’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez