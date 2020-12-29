✖

Cheryl Burke has had a career that not many get to lay claim to. Her achievements have become so impressive that she was even honored with a spot in the Asian Hall of Fame this year for her work in the dance industry. Having become a household name in the world of dance and on Dancing With the Stars, Burke is now using her platform to make a difference in her two latest ventures.

It’s no secret that 2020 has been a difficult year for many. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Burke sought an opportunity to get involved with a face mask company. Enter the Cheryl Burke x Bailey Blue collection. The masks range in price beginning at $18 all the way up to the six-pack that goes for $99. All of the coverings pay homage to Burke’s dancing roots with names like “The Mirrorball Special” and “The Quickstep.” Her inspiration for getting involved with masks, though, came prior to the pandemic when she was in Japan and saw them being used in fashion. She wanted to get involved at that point but finally got the push to do so when COVID-19 began to run rampant in the states. “I went to my agent and I was like, ‘We got to come out with masks.’ She thought I was crazy,” Burke told PopCulture.com. “And then obviously, a series of unfortunate events happened, and it was my calling.”

She eventually could see this becoming a fashion item in the states but knows that the mask sales are going wild now because of the coronavirus. What the future entails for this partnership remains to be seen. “At the end of the day, I want this to end obviously,” Burke shared. “I think that though this could be the new normal, it may take a while for people to feel comfortable.”

When not dancing or promoting her masks, Burke’s remaining time goes into her podcast venture with A.J. McLean, who also was partnered with her on this year’s Dancing With the Stars. The two had built up a friendship earlier this year before they even got paired up; in fact, she said the Backstreet Boys singer told her at one point he was going to join the show and asked if she would be on it, as well. He then requested to be her partner, and the rest was history. The two co-host the Pretty Messed Up podcast along with Rene Elizondo Jr. In short, the trio, who are all sober and have dealt with addiction, dish on their lives, both past and present, while bringing in a collection of guests.

“We really are uncensored and we talk about it all,” Burke said. “We talk about our current feelings to trauma, to how hard it is to stay sober… just to be able to start the conversation about mental health I think it's very important, especially during a time like this.” As of Monday evening, the Pretty Messed Up podcast has a perfect 5.0 rating on iTunes with more than 700 reviews since it debuted on Sept. 14. Each episode runs for a little more than one hour and past guests have included Kris Jenner, Nelly, Steve-O and even Burke’s husband, Matthew Lawrence.

Whenever the 36-year-old’s dancing days are behind her — potentially as soon as the next Dancing With the Stars if she can find a way to stay aboard the program in a judge or mentor role -- Burke has positioned herself to continue finding success after she hangs up her ballroom shoes.