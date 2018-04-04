Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding and Jamie Anderson Reportedly Competing on ‘DWTS’ Athlete Season

Dancing With the Stars all-athlete season cast is taking form.

Figure skaters Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon, as well as Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson, are reportedly competing on the four-week, version of the ABC dance competition series, Us Weekly reported Wednesday.

Fans have been speculating for months that Rippon, who took over fans’ hearts at the Winter Olympics, would be joining the show, despite the fact that his schedule would conflict with the dates of his already confirmed Stars on Ice tour, which runs April 6-May 20.

But when Entertainment Tonight asked Rippon about appearing on the show, he didn’t deny it.

“I think it would be a great opportunity and it would be really fun,” he said during a Facebook Live interview. “It would be really fun. I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance, because I’ve just been a solo act, like a one-man show.”

“You know, it would be a crazy schedule,” Rippon explained. “Like, the dates are all going on during the Stars on Ice tour, so it would be a lot of traveling. And I’ve never danced with a partner before. I think [my dancing skills] are more like solo skills.”

“Usually I’m a crazy person, like really outgoing, kinda, like, loud, so when I go out, I’ll just start dancing a little bit and I’ll be having a good time and usually people think like, ‘Oh, she’s crazy,’” he continued, poking fun at his dance skills. “They’re not wrong, but usually it looks like I’m going to hurt myself. And that’s by myself! I don’t know what kind of insurance [there is].”

Harding, who is most famous for her feud with Nancy Kerrigan, returned to spotlight this year with the release of Oscar-nominated I, Tonya. Kerrigan competed on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, and will reportedly make her debut in the ballroom this season, reports Us Weekly.

Anderson won snowboarding gold in the women’s slopestyle competition and silver in big air.

Dancing With the Stars‘ all-athlete season premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.