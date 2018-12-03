‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Drops out of ‘DWTS’ Tour, Teases ‘Big News’

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider has announced that he is dropping out of the Dancing with the Stars tour, but added a tease for some “big news.”

The actor shared the news on Twitter, explaining that there were some conflicts with this schedule that are preventing him from joining the tour.

“Special thank you to everyone for you support throughout my time on Dancing with the Stars. I’m saddened to say that due to scheduling issues, I will not be going out on the tour,” Schneider wrote.

“However, I’ve got a big 2019 ahead and can’t wait to share some news with you soon!” he added.

Many of Schneider’s fans have since commented on the post, with many of them reluctantly understanding why he has to miss the Dancing with the Stars tour, and others showering him with praise for his time on the reality competition show.

“I’ll admit I’m a little bummed; I was looking forward to seeing you on the tour! I will look forward to hearing your news!” one fan commented.

“John you were amazing on DWTS. I hate you won’t be able to go in tour but I wish you the best of luck with your career and your children. Hugs and prayers my friend!” another person tweeted.

“Very happy and proud to support you John, you always put so much heart into everything you do and you also a very kind man. Can’t wait to see what 2019 has in store for you,” another user wrote.

Schneider and his dance partner Emma Slater tied with former NFL star DeMarcus Ware and his partner Lindsay Arnold for seventh place in the 27th Season of Dancing with the Stars.

At this time Bobby Bones, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Milo Manheim and Joe Amabile are all scheduled to appear on the tour alongside a number of the professional dancers.