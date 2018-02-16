Duggars Reportedly Divided Over Derick Dillard’s TLC Firing

Trouble brewing with the Duggars?

The Counting On family is reportedly divided after Jill (Duggar) Dillard’s husband Derick was fired from TLC after making repeated transphobic comments to transgender teenager Jazz Jennings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Derick has in the past called the I Am Jazz star a “non-reality,” and this weekend tweeted a rant about her gender identity. TLC almost immediately cut ties with him.

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

The official firing has reportedly hurt the close family dynamic.

“Derick is really having a hard time,” a family insider told Radar. “They are extremely careful to not criticize each other. He wasn’t trying to hurt Jazz. She just conflicted with his belief system and he reacted without thinking it through.”

Although his wife Jill “wants to support her husband through a trying time,” her family does not feel the same way allegedly.

“There’s a lot of outrage between increasingly divided factions,” the source continued.

Although it hasn’t risen to the levels of a “family feud”, the source said the Duggars are feeling isolated.

“A lot of times when you live apart from the people you love it takes time to adjust back to your original lifestyle,” the source said. “Including family.”

That divide may have been seen in the way Jill is rebelling from the family rules. The same day TLC announced Derick’s firing, she was spotted wearing jeans at an amusement park.

The conservative independent Baptist family forbids women to wear pants.