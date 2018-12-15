Duggar Family Preparing for Another Wedding Following Romantic Engagement

The Duggar family is preparing for another wedding thanks to their extended relatives! Jessica Seewald, the sister of Jessa Duggar‘s husband Ben Seewald, got engaged on Thursday.

Jessica, 21, shared a photo of her engagement ring and her soon-to-be husband, Phillips Lester. “I said YES!” she wrote in the caption.

While other members of the Duggar and Seewald families are strictly religious, Jessica appears to be living off that path. In April, she became a police officer in Arkansas and has shown some PDA on her Instagram page before announcing the engagement. She has also been seen posing with her weapon and wearing short-shorts.

View this post on Instagram I said YES! A post shared by Jessica Seewald (@jessicaseewald) on Dec 13, 2018 at 6:21pm PST

This will be the latest wedding in the Duggar orbit. In November, John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett married.

“Wedding bells chimed today as John-David and Abbie became husband and wife,” John David’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, wrote on the family website. “We are overjoyed for the two of them to begin their married life together. We know the Lord has brought them together and will use them to reach many people. We are so happy to be surrounded by family and friends and we thank you all for your prayers and support for John and Abbie!”

And in June, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson tied the knot.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife. Our wedding day was absolutely perfect,” Josiah and Lauren said after their wedding.

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Josiah added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

Jessica is the younger sister of Ben Seewald, 23. Ben married Jessa Duggar in 2014, and they have two sons, Spurgeon Elliot, 2, and Henry Wilberforce, 1. There have been rumors Jessa is pregnant with another baby, but she has denied these.

The Duggar family gained fame as the stars of 19 Kids & Counting, and now star on TLC’s Counting On. However, the 3-year-old show might not be on for much longer, after an insider told Radar Online that the Duggar children are getting tired of having their lives unfold in front of the cameras.

“The kids just don’t want to be in front of the cameras 24/7,” the insider told Radar.

Counting On‘s eighth season ended in October. TLC has not said when or if the show is coming back.