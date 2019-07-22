Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Shares Photo of His ‘Baby’ Beth, and Fans Can’t Stop Commenting

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman shared a photo of the late Beth Chapman for the first time on Instagram since her death in late June. The photo already has hundreds of comments from fans, still sad over her death. Beth died on June 26 after a battle with throat cancer at age 51.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Jul 21, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT

The photo Chapman shared showed Beth wearing a black dress. “My baby,” Chapman wrote in the caption. It earned more than 63,000 likes in just three hours.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Much love and prayers to you,” one fan wrote.

“She was a beautiful woman… with a beautiful soul,” another wrote.

“So sorry for your loss!! She is beautiful,” another fan added.

“She was so Beautiful!!! I Loved her!!! She didn’t take no crap from anyone!!! So sorry for your loss!!!” one fan wrote, adding several heart emojis, a crying emoji and a praying hands emoji.

This was Chapman’s first Instagram post since the July 15 Celebration of Life memorial the family held for Beth in Aurora, Colorado. It was also only his second post since Beth’s death. On July 11, he shared a meme reading “Don’t piss off old people. The older we get, the less ‘life in prison’ is a deterrent.”

At the end of the memorial, Chapman took the stage to give a heartbreaking speech. He told the gathered mourners that he still “cannot beleive that she’s gone.”

“She will never be dead to me. She is in another place,” Chapman said. “I’m gonna get to heaven and make her proud. She’s gonna say, like she said here, ‘That’s my man right there, that’s big daddy right there.’”

“She lost a lot of weight, she was down to 119 [lbs.]. She said, ‘Please big daddy, please let me go.’ I said, ‘No, I can’t. I’m not gonna let you go.’ I still haven’t let her go. If there’s a God, He won’t let me live that long without her,” Chapman said, before telling fans to cherish time with their loved ones.

“If you’re beefin’ with your old lady, stop and kiss her right now,” he said. “Because you’re gonna feel so bad when he or her are not with you anymore.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chapman said he was “trying to man up” after Beth’s death to help the other people who depend on her.

“In a new experience you have, you don’t know how you’re doing because you’ve never experienced it,” Chapman said. “I have a lot of people that depend on me. All my supervisors said, ‘Dog, it’s time you man up.’ So I’m trying to man up.”

Fans will still get to see Beth in action next year. Before her death, she filmed episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted, a new series that will air on WGN America next year.

Photo credit: Getty Images