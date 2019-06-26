Duane Chapman’s ‘Hiking’ Tribute to Late Wife Beth Has Social Media Replying With Their Own Tributes

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman posted a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife on Twitter, leading fans to respond with their own sweet stories. Beth Chapman passed away on Wednesday, and as her husband noted, she should have been taking a much different climb.

Chapman was reportedly by his wife’s side when she passed away on Wednesday, succumbing to her years-long battle with cancer. The reality star posted about what Beth would normally have been up to at that time of day had she been healthy, and many fans were heartbroken by the thought.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Fans did their best to console Chapman, writing about how his wife was now “free from pain” after so long. However, his nostalgia brought back memories for some of them, either of her years on TV or of having met her in real life.

“Beth’s faith in the Lord was amazing! She is a truly going to be missed!” one fan wrote. “Love & [prayers] to Dog and the rest of the family! May Jesus bring you comfort in this time. Stay strong together as a family. Beth loved u all with all her [heart] and strength! She fought to live for all of you.”

“Duane, I am so sorry for your loss my friend. I am saying this with tears in my eyes because, [Beth Chapman] was a fighter right till the end,” added another. “I know what she meant to all of you. She was LOVED by us ‘Fans’ so much. GOD BLESS THE CHAPMAN FAMILY.”

Sorry to hear that Duane. Happier times in DC two years ago. pic.twitter.com/tMi3mvRaDV — Steve Goddard (@SteveSGoddard) June 26, 2019



Some fans even posted clips or screen shots from their favorite moments of Beth on TV. She was with Chapman from the time that Dog the Bounty Hunter first hit TV, although they were not officially married until 2006. Their relationship and family dynamic featured heavily in all of Chapman’s TV endeavors, especially as Beth’s illness worsened.

Beth survived throat cancer in 2017 thanks to a successful operation. The whole ordeal was the subject of an A&E documentary titled Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. She was declared cancer-free for about a year, before the disease reared its ugly head again.

Last November, doctors found that Beth’s throat cancer had returned, and this time spread to her lungs as well. She was given the terrifying Stage 4 diagnosis, yet she put on a brave face for her friends, family and fans over the last few months.

Chapman was hospitalized this weekend with breathing problems and put into a medically-induced coma. After a few days, she passed away in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.