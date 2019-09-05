‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Kaleo Padilla Says Fugitive’s Mom Died Ahead of Series Premiere

While Wednesday night’s series premiere chronicled some of Beth Chapman‘s battle with throat and lung cancer, it also focused on Duane “Dog” Chapman and his crew attempting to track down fugitive Willie Boy — who ended up having a heartbreaking similarity to Dog and Beth, as his mother apparently died of cancer after filming. Crew member Kaleo Padilla revealed the news while live tweeting the episode.

Willie boys mom, died of cancer 2 months after we filmed this. RIP… — Kaleo Padilla (@Oneslap) September 5, 2019

It’s unclear when exactly the episode was filmed, but Dog said during it that Beth joining in on the bounty hunts was helping to “keep her alive” amid her chemotherapy treatments; she ultimately lost her battle on June 26.

Kaleo also tweeted during the emotional episode that he “missed” Beth.

During Beth’s treatment for the “incurable” throat cancer, she also took CBD supplements, which gave her enough strength amid the chemotherapy to go on a hunt with Dog and his crew. The episode showed her growing frustrations with the evasive Willie Boy, particularly after a rough car chase in Hawaii.

She could be seen confronting one of Willie Boy’s friends who refused to help track him down despite seeing him almost run over the crew. “I have lung cancer and I’m over here traipsing around in f—ing weather for this piece of s—,” Beth said. “You can’t be trusted. Your word is s—.”

Dog even threatened to burn the house down to smoke him out. The episode ended with a tense attempt to arrest the fugitive, but they ended up getting his father instead. Beth had to leave the scene as they arrested the dad, with Dog promising to get the son next as the episode’s conclusion.

“Working is doing wonders [for Beth],” Dog told the cameras. “It’s keeping her alive so, come on baby let’s get ’em.”

The premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted came more than two months after Beth’s death at the age fo 51. The show’s premiere date was pushed up from its original 2020 release following her death.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement in July. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.