Dog the Bounty Hunter Tells Fans to ‘Mount up’ Ahead of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Premiere

Duane “Dog” Chapman is getting Dog the Bounty Hunter fans revved up for the premiere of his family’s brand new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, premiering on WGN America Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. Sharing a new clip from the upcoming show, which follows Dog and late wife Beth Chapman as they track down some of the most dangerous criminals known to U.S. authorities, the reality star urged the Regulators to “mount up,” declaring his love for all of them.

NEXT WEEK!!!! MOUNT UP REGULATORS!!! LOVE YOU ALL! #DogsMostWanted https://t.co/YZELJ6nFnb — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) August 27, 2019

In the Dog’s Most Wanted clip, the famed bounty hunter declares, “Family, faith and my belief in doing what’s right has always kept me going.”

As his kisses Beth on the cheek amid her battle with the cancer that would eventually claim her life, Dog tells her, “Listen, I love my job but I love you more.”

“This one’s for Beth,” he later says in what appears to be a moment following her death in June.

Filming the new series in Beth’s final days was what the Dog the Bounty Hunter matriarch wanted, and the show would fill her with pride if she were still alive today, Dog told TV Insider in a recent interview.

“I always did this job to make her proud,” he told the outlet. “I just thought on every arrest how proud she would be.”

After Beth’s death, Dog recalls putting everything he had into the hunt, as he no longer fears death.

“I told my camera crew after she [passed], ‘If something happens to me, you’d better get that shot.’ They’re like, ‘Boss, we will,’” he said. “I’m not afraid to die now, because I know where I’m going and who I’ll get to see again.”

Beth’s presence has since helped him with many hunts, he added, including one instance during which he and team lost a fugitive in an unfamiliar neighborhood.

“I stopped for a second as I was running and said, ‘Beth, please. Where is he?’ All of a sudden, I heard [fellow hunter] David and [Chapman’s son] Leland yell, ‘We’re on him again, boss,’” he recalled. “I told David, ‘Oh my God, she’s watching.’ David said, ‘We have an angelic drone.’ I feel her all the time.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

