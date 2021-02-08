Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals COVID-19 Scare: 'Thought I Was Almost Dying'

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman thinks he had COVID-19 after not being able to get out of bed. During an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, Chapman said he didn't have the coronavirus but also admitted that he never got tested after feeling so ill, noting at the time he was too sick to move. In his discussion with Oz, he said that like many others, he was alarmed the second he started feeling like something was wrong, asking himself if he was going to make it.

"I think anybody right now in America that gets a bad cold or a little bit of a flu, 'ahhh' the COVID alarm goes off in your mind. Fear, 'Oh no! I'm over 60, am I gonna make it?'" he said. "So yea, I thought, 'Here we go COVID versus the Dog, here we go.' But, I didn't have it, so thank the Lord."

However, Oz then followed his statement up by asking if he's been tested for COVID-19 since feeling sick, and Chapman responded with, "Well no, this is the second day I've felt good, but at the time it hit me, I couldn't go. I thought I was almost dying, I was saying my last prayers."

Just a few days ago, the 68-year-old celebrated his birthday with his fiancé Francie Frane, who gushed over her man via social media. "Happy Birthday My Darling, I'm so blessed to be sharing this day to celebrate the amazing, loving, kind, sweet man You are!!" she captioned according to The Sun. She ended by saying, "I Love You Always."

Less than a year after his wife Beth Chapman died, Frane and Chapman began dating. Frane had also dealt with heartbreak after losing her husband unexpectedly as well. While the two bonded over mourning the losses of their loved ones, they were able to start a new chapter together. While some felt Chapman moved on too soon, he's clarified to fans that both of them plan to continue honoring their late spouses while also starting a new life together.

Frane will appear on his new show Dog Unleashed and plan on showing their special day when it comes. The two got engaged in May 2020 and since then fans have wondered when they plan on saying "I do." In fact, Chapman admitted that when they do, he wants his fans to join. "I've had so many fans ask 'When you marry Francie, are you going to let your fans come?'" he told the outlet. "So we're word negotiating right now because I want to open it up. I would love to have the biggest wedding there's every been."