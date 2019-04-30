‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Calls Cancer Fight the ‘Toughest Battle’ of Her Life

Beth Chapman is fighting for her life. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star, who is set to speak about her cancer battle during two Mother’s Day services at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, on Sunday, May 12, recently gave fans an update on her health issues.

“Fighting cancer is the toughest battle I’ve ever been in,” the 51-year-old told Bradenton radio station Q105. “But my faith in God and the love of my family is helping me through. I am so honored to have been asked by Pastors Ralph and Joanne to share my story with their congregation, especially on Mother’s Day.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chapman was initially diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in 2017; after an operation detailed on Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, she was declared cancer-free. But a little over a year later, doctors discovered during an emergency surgery that the cancer had spread to her lungs. She reportedly started chemotherapy soon after.

Chapman’s husband and fellow reality star Duane “Dog” Chapman, told Us Weekly in December that he wasn’t discouraged by the bad news.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it,” he said at the time. “I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. … I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it.”

In the midst of Beth’s treatment plan, the two have been filming for their new reality show on WGN America, Dog’s Most Wanted. But earlier this month, Beth was hospitalized after she had trouble breathing, due to fluid buildup in her lungs.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” a statement from the Chapman family read at the time. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate the pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane “Dog” Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

A source told Us Weekly that Beth “hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side. One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.” A different source told the magazine that “doctors drained almost four liters of fluid from her lungs” and that she was “at home resting.”

After fake reports of Beth’s death circulated the internet last week, both Beth and Dog spoke out against the cruel hoax. Beth paraphrased a famous Mark Twain quote, assuring her fans that the news was inaccurate.

“The rumors of my death have been highly exaggerated!” she wrote on Facebook aside several laughing emojis. Dog, 66, had taken to Instagram days before that to hint that the rumors were just that — a rumor.

He shared a quote erroneously attributed to former British Prime Minister Wintson Churchill that read, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put its pants on.”