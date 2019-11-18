‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Derek Hough Reveals How He’s Recovering Following Emergency Surgery

After sharing with fans and followers on his social networks that he underwent an emergency surgery for his appendix, Dancing With the Stars alum and World of Dance judge, Derek Hough is revealing just how he’s recovering and from the looks of it, he’s singing a way different tune than others in the recuperation process.

In a video shared to his Instagram Story on Sunday afternoon, Hough posted footage of himself playing a sweet, mellow and colorful piano tune.

“Learning something new while recovering,” he captioned the video, which was followed by two more, with the subsequent clip captioned, “Early early stages.”

Hough shared on Saturday that he had a turbulent 24 hours that started with a “severe” and “sharp pain” in his abdomen. The 34-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share with fans how he underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix after things just didn’t feel “right.” In a video shared to the network on his Instagram account, Hough explained just what happened.

“Woke up at 3am with a severe and a sharp pain in my abdomen. Knew something wasn’t right,” Hough wrote alongside a video of himself in his hospital gown, dancing. “Turned out it was appendicitis and had surgery to remove my appendix straight away. This is me immediately after, still a little (a lot) medicated, giving [Hayley Erbert] a (sexy) little dance.”

Hough continued in his message a supposed dialogue between him and girlfriend, Erbert, writing: “Me: ‘Is this doing it for you babe?’ Hayley: ‘So hot.’ Thank you for lying to me babe,” he wrote alongside a winky face emoticon.

Fans took to the comments section of both his Instagram and Twitter, where he also shared a link to the post, sending their well wishes for a speedy recovery.

According to the Mayo Clinic, appendicitis is described as an inflammation of the appendix and causes pain in your lower right abdomen. While it can be noted that pain begins around the navel and then moves for most people, inflammation can worsen with appendicitis pain typically increasing and eventually growing much more severe.

