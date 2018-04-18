‘Deadliest Catch’ Captains Go to War Over Secret Partnership

It’s war between the Northwestern, the Wizard and the Saga this season on Deadliest Catch.

After Captains Keith Colburn and Jake Anderson made a secret deal to collaborate during this season of the fishing season, the two struggled to conceal what they were up to when they both made their way into the same crabbing grounds as Captain Sig Hansen.

Hansen, a heart attack survivor known for his temper, immediately had his blood pressure go through the roof when protege and former partner Anderson’s boat was seen in the area, and he immediately (and correctly) accused Colburn of tipping the young captain off.

Boiling over Anderson speeding by his boat without reaching out, Hansen said, “He’s a two-faced little f—, you know that? You know that? Why doesn’t he talk to us?”

The proximity has Anderson wondering if Colburn and Hansen are working together to mess with him, and his current partnership is just a sham. “I don’t know if they’re working together but it makes me nervous,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hansen was fuming, yelling, “How the f— did he get up here? Who turned him on? I think Keith might have been up a little bit to the west of me here.”

He continued, “I think Keith has turned into his new little b— play … but he’s not gonna ruin my season, and if we gotta go to war we go to war. I’m gonna get on the horn with Keith and say ‘look, dude, we got issues…’”

When Hansen corners Colburn on the radio, the cooler-headed captain laughed off his accusations while defending Anderson’s location.

“I don’t know, maybe he’s just doing his own thing,” said a bemused Keith.

Hansen then told his fellow captain to pass on a message from “big daddy” to Anderson, which Colburn turns down, saying he wouldn’t be the middle man for the two grown men.

This is what convinced Hansen that the two were working together.

“He’s really not that smart, he’s not,” Hansen said about Anderson.

Colburn, meanwhile, commiserated with how Anderson came up in the fishing world on Hansen’s boat, calling the captain “Sig Vader.”

“Sig is in Jake’s head,” he said. “I just hope that kid doesn’t crack.”

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery