Who Will Be Eliminated on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Tonight?

It’s been two weeks since a contestant was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars, but the reality competition is looking to get back on track with its goodbyes tonight. At the end of the newest episode, one couple will become the third to leave the show.

Who is on the way out this week?

Tonight’s elimination will come as a combination of multiple nights of competition. The loser will be determined by the lowest total of audience votes and judges scores from both the Latin Night and the Guilty Pleasures performances.

Based on those two previous episodes, there are three couples who could easily see themselves relegated to the bottom two spots. Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd found themselves the last couple to be called safe in the previous elimination, putting themselves behind the rest of the competition tonight. The couple has scored a 19 and 21 in the two performances that are being graded for tonight’s elimination.

Along with them, the duos of T.O. and Cheryl Burke and Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko are also favorites to be on the chopping block. Terrell Owens and his partner were in the bottom two during the first elimination, though they were ultimately saved after Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe were eliminated. Unfortunately, like Murgatroyd and Lachey, they have also posted scores of 19 and 21 in the competitions since.

Finally, Pieterse and Savchenko are coming off a rough week. The duo scored a 19 during the Guilty Pleasures contest, which marked the lowest score that night. What may help is the fact that they scored a 22 on Latin night, giving them a higher combined total then the other two couples.

What may be a surprise is the fact that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have the lowest combined score of the last two weeks, coming in at just 39. However, fans seem to have taken to the couple, and Bella has the entire WWE community voting for her in the competition.

By the end of tonight’s episode, it would be safe to say that T.O., Lachey or Pieterse will be the celebrity waving goodbye.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.