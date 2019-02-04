‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Now Offering Exclusive Dance Lessons

Since Dancing With The Stars is off this spring, a group of pros are offering their talents to teach dance classes across the country.

Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev and Alan Bersten are joining forces for a new Pro Dance Camp, similar to one they held last year in Palm Springs, California. However, this time, they are taking the camp, called A Day of Dancing to seven cities, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During each day-long event, the trio will take part in Q&A sessions and lead group workshops. Fans can even sign up for private lessons with one of their favorite dancers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We are so excited for this new opportunity we came up with … literally for everyone,” Savchenko told ET during a break from the Dancing With the Stars Live: A Night to Remember tour. “No dance experience is required. It’s just for someone who wants to spend a day with their favorite pros from the hit television show. And just have fun — learn how to dance and meet us.”

Chigvintsev said they came up with the idea while touring, when they get an opportunity to do meet and greets with fans before every show.

“Lots of people come in and they just want to take a picture but want to be turned and dipped, to experience what it’s like to dance with Gleb, Alan or myself,” Chigvintsev explained. “We felt like, what a great chance to give people the opportunity to come out and be able to do so.”

Chigvintsev and Savchenko said Bersten, who attracted attention last fall for his short-lived showmance with model Alexis Ren, was the one who came up with the name.

“We were thinking about last time, how we called it Pro Dance Camp, and we thought, it’s a little bit intimidating for people who have never danced before,” Savchenko told ET. “The first question [we get] is, ‘What if I have no dance experience? Can I still come?’ So, we were kind of brainstorming and Alan said, ‘What if we call it A Day of Dancing, with your favorite pros.’”

Savchenko said the name of the convention speaks for itself, since it promises a lot of dancing.

“We will also have a proper meet and greet where we spend time with our fans and get to know them personally,” he said. “They can ask us questions, and not just take one picture and leave. It will be a totally different experience.”

The Day of Dancing schedule is:

March 30: Orlando, Florida

April 6: Columbus, Ohio

April 20: Las Vegas, Nevada

April 27: Dallas, Texas

May 4: Minneapolis, Minnesota

May 11: Austin, Texas

May 18: Los Angeles, California

The next season of DWTS will air in fall 2019 on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC