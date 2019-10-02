‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson Teases ‘Sexy’ New Routine With Partner Karamo Brown (Exclusive)

#TeamJeranamo is bringing the heat to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom! After Jenna Johnson-Chmerkovskiy and her partner Karamo Brown brought home a disappointing 16/30 for their jive to “Still Standing” from the Elton John biopic Rocketman during Monday’s live show, the pro teased a spicy new twist for this upcoming week in an interview with PopCulture.com.

Although Johnson didn’t want to give too much away about their plans to blow away judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, the pro teased she and the Queer Eye star would be “bringing sexy back” with their routine.

DWTS fans will have to wait and see when it comes to what’s up #TeamJeranamo’s sleeves for the upcoming show, Johnson is hopeful it will be able to pull herself and Brown out of the shockingly low scores they’ve been getting so far this season.

“I think they’re especially tough on him right now,” she told PopCulture.com of the judges coming down on Brown with two fives and a six for Monday’s jive. “I’m not sure why — I’m hoping they see potential in him and want to see him rise to the occasion.”

Working in rehearsal on consistency and showing the “different layers and different sides of Karamo,” the pro hopes that the hard work the Netflix star has been putting in during practice will show in the judges’ scores.

Using the “immediate frustration and disappointment” from this week’s score to “fuel the fire for the upcoming week,” Johnson thinks Brown’s “super competitive” side will kick in and bring Monday’s routine to whole new heights.

As Johnson and Brown put in the work on the dance floor, the pro urged fans to get in there and vote during Monday’s show to keep them around for another week.

“This season, especially with the new voting system, it’s so crucial for the fans to be as an engaged as possible,” she told PopCulture.com. “We would love all the votes and we would love to continue this journey!”

Fans can vote for #TeamJeranamo, either via the ABC website or by text during the two-hour live broadcast. Viewers get 10 votes per method to either give to their favorite couple or spread out. For those texting their votes, send KARAMO to 21523 to vote for Johnson and Brown.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

