Lindsey Stirling Prepares for ‘Sensual and Sexy’ ‘DWTS’ Performance

Lindsey Stirling is dishing on her upcoming Dancing With the Stars performance and the 31-year-old says that it is going to be “sensual and sexy.”

The acclaimed violinist spoke out during an interview with Huffington Post about what is in store for this week’s routine with her partner, Mark Ballas. She says that the dance has thrown her out of her “comfort zone” but she’s excited about the new experience.

“It’s very different than anything we’ve done yet. And I think that’s interesting. And every week I do something different than I’ve ever done. I’m like, ‘OK, I guess that’s just how the show is.’ … This one is sensual and sexy,” she said.

“Again, I’m just thrown out of my comfort zone ― 180 degrees. I would never describe myself as being sensual and sexy. So, this is going to be a new experience for me,” Stirling continued.

Even though she has risen to fame as a musician, she says that being on the ABC dance competition show is one of her biggest opportunities.

“I’m at his beck and call to make me the best dancer I can be,” Stirling said. “I personally am working so hard because this is a chance of a lifetime for me. From since the time I was a child I wanted to take dance lessons. And I’m completely self-taught. I never had the chance. I jumped into the violin world … This is a gift.”

Stirling also addressed the idea that she has an “edge” because of her experience performing onstage.

“It’s funny, coming on to the show I thought to myself, ‘I have a little bit of an edge.’ I know how to move, is how I looked at it,” she said.

“To be honest, it’s been helpful in a way. But in a way, it’s also been a hindrance because I’m not trained. I taught myself, and I [had] just kind of done what might come naturally. And dance isn’t necessarily what comes naturally, so Mark has had to basically un-train a lot of really bad habits that I’ve done now for several years,” Stirling said.

Stirling also expressed how special the chance to be on DWTS has been for her.

“It is so much fun. But it is so intense. It’s everything I thought it would be — all the magic, the glitter, the sparkles, the fun. But at the same time, it’s so much more work than I thought it would be … [on] our bodies, and the time commitment,” she said.

“It’s a full-time job doing this show. I wouldn’t take it back. I’m having the time of my life and I’m learning so much — that’s going to make me even in the future a better performer.”