‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Reveals Split With Boyfriend John Crist Ahead of Show Debut

Before country singer Lauren Alaina makes her debut on Dancing With The Stars Monday night, Alaina revealed she broke up with her boyfriend, comedian John Crist. The former American Idol contestant broke the news on The Bobby Bones Show early Monday. Alaina said she and Crist are still friends though.

“I don’t have a boyfriend anymore,” the 24-year-old Georgia native told Bones, last year’s Mirror Ball Trophy winner.

Bones was surprised by the news. After all, it was only four months ago that Alaina revealed to Bones that she was dating Crist.

“I mean, there’s, like, no big story. We were like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends,” Alaina said Monday. “It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?”

Bones jokingly asked Alaina if she broke up with Crist because she fell in love with her pro dance partner.

“No, no. I have not,” Alaina said. “I have not fallen in love with my dance partner.”

Alaina told Bones her performance in Week 1 will be “fast.”

“I literally Googled the dances and picked one. I said salsa because I like to eat it,” she joked.

She admitted it would embarrassing if she was knocked off the show at the end of the first episode. She said she delayed her upcoming tour just to make sure she would have enough time to recover physically before hitting the road. Her That Girl Was Me Tour is now scheduled to start on Jan. 15 in Nashville.

“We postponed the tour. So that kind of looks like we’re going to do OK because I physically couldn’t do both,” Alaina told Bones. “And especially now that I’m doing it, the best decision I ever made was to postpone that tour.”

In August, Alaina shared a passionate message to her fans explaining her decision to delay the tour so she could do DWTS.

“After talking to a few of my friends who have been on the show, I realized I couldn’t give the show and the tour 100%. I always want to deliver the best performances I can, so we have moved the tour to early next year. Dancing with the Stars is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I am so excited about,” she told her fans. “I can’t wait to hang out in your living rooms every Monday and celebrate how far we get on my first headlining tour in January.”

Although Alaina is a newcomer to DWTS, she does have experience with reality show competitions. She gained fame in 2011 as the runner-up to American Idol Season 10. Her performance on the show helped launch a successful music career, starting with 2011’s Wildflower. She released Road Less Traveled in 2017, and is working on a new album.

DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

