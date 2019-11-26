‘Dancing With the Stars’: Kel Mitchell Pens Message After Losing Mirrorball Trophy to Hannah Brown

Kel Mitchell is sending love to pro partner and “little sis” Witney Carson after #TeamDanceWitKel came in as runners-up in Monday’s Dancing With the Stars Season 28 finale. Hannah Brown and pro partner Alan Bersten may have ended up taking home the mirrorball trophy, but Mitchell had no regrets when it came to ending his time on the show with a energetic freestyle to “Jump” by Kriss Kross.

Sharing a photo of himself and Carson beaming in their matching “K+W” jerseys from their final dance, the Nickelodeon star took to the caption to show all his appreciation for the woman who had been by his side throughout the ups and downs of his DWTS journey.

“Hey Little Sis! Young WC!” Mitchell began his note. “[Witney Cartson], it was such a pleasure working with you on [Dancing With the Stars] we laughed, we cried, we prayed together and most importantly had fun!”

“It was an amazing journey that I will never forget and last night was epic, our freestyle represented my hometown Chicago and it was awesome seeing you smile so big while Chicago footworking!” he continued. “Our freestyle dance was a celebration of all our hard work on this season! We are winners and we stay winning everyday! Continued success and blessings to you and your family Wit! #teamdancewitkel #teamJesus #countitalljoy”

Brown was quick to chime in and congratulate her runners-up, writing, “#teamJesus y’all were amazing!!”

Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson, Mitchell’s longtime comedy and producing partner, gushed, “Bro!!! You did that!!! We’re all so proud of you!!! Congratulations @iamkelmitchell on a great run!!!!”

Even former White House Press Secretary and DWTS alum Sean Spicer had kind words for Mitchell, writing, “You and @witneycarson crushed that freestyle. You guys ended the season on the highest note.”

Carson has yet to address the close call in the finale on social media, but prior to Monday’s finale shared a heartfelt message to her partner on Instagram.

“Tonight is the night you guys!!!!! I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together [Kel Mitchell]!” she wrote. “You have been such an incredible student, teammate, & big brother. You are a true [star] & I cannot wait to dance with you tonight! It’s gonna be one to remember!”

