‘Dancing With The Stars Juniors’ Results: Sarah Palin’s Grandson Eliminated in Premiere

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors launched on ABC Sunday night, with 12 celebrity children dancing for their own Mirrorball Trophy with the help of junior ballroom dancers. Two dancers were eliminated, including Sarah Palin‘s grandson Tripp.

The other contestant who did not make it through was Addison Osta Smith, a MasterChef Junior winner.

The new show is hosted by DWTS veterans Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz, with choreographer Mandy Moore, pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and previous DWTS champ Frankie Muniz as judges. Each team is also mentored by a professional dancer as well. At the end of every episode, two dancing couples are sent home, based on an audience vote and judges’ scores.

Here is how everyone did on the first episode of DWTS: Juniors.

Addison Osta Smith and Lev Khmelev danced a Cha Cha to “Burnin’ Up” by Jessie J featuring 2 Chainz and earned a score of 15/30. Their mentor is Keo Motsepe.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Tristan Ianiero performed a Salsa to “Conga” by Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine. They earned a 19/30 score with the help of mentor Artem Chigvintsev.

Akash Vukoti and Kamri Peterson danced a Foxtrot to Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E.” They earned a 21/30 score and are mentored by Witney Carson.

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine danced a Cha Cha to “Cut to the Feeling” by Carly Rae Jepsen and earned a score of 24/30. Their mentor is Brandon Armstrong.

Hudson West and Kameron Couch’s Cha Cha to “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes earned them a score of 22/30. They are mentored by Hayley Erbert.

Emma Slater is mentoring Jason Maybaum and Elliana Walmsley, who earned a 18/30 score for their Cha Cha to “Bills” by Lunchmoney Lewis. Jason and Elliana were the first to perform on the night, with Elliana acting as Jason’s accountant.

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen danced a Foxtrot to “New York, New York” by Ray Quinn featuring Ultra Love and earned a 22/30 score with the help of mentor Gleb Savchenko.

Cheryl Burke serves as Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems’ mentor. They danced a Jive to “Land of 1000 Dances” by Wilson Pickett and earned a 24/30 score.

Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold earned an incredible 22/30 score for their Salsa dance to “Who Let the Dogs Out” by Baha Men. Their mentor is Lindsay Arnold.

Sky Brown and JT Church danced a Salsa to “Light It Up” by Major Lazer featuring Nyla & Fuse ODG, earning a 22/30 score. They are mentored by Alan Bersten.

Sophia Pippen and Jake Monreal’s Jive to “Do You Love Me” by The Contours earned them a 21/30 score. They are mentored by Sasha Farber.

Tripp Palin, the daughter of Sarah Palin, and Hailey Bills danced a Foxtrot to “Mama Said” by The Shirelles, earning a 17/30 score. They are mentored by Jenna Johnson.

New episodes of DWTS: Juniors air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

