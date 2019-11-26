‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Make Their Final Choices to Win Ahead of Finale

Dancing With the Stars’ finale is just minutes away, meaning fans are drumming up all the support they can for their favorite couples. The final four pairs competing are: Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson. They will each have two more dances to prove their case, but some viewers have already set their choices in stone.

Ahead of the season’s final episode, the official Dancing With the Stars Twitter account sent out several prompts asking fans who they thought would win. As one would imagine, lots of fans had opinions and took to the thread to weigh in.

Out of the four remaining celebrities, Brooke, a pop singer, seems to have the most fervent fan base in the last moments before showtime. They began to pour in support in the replies to the show’s tweets, with many using the couple’s nickname “Team Time 2 Shine.”

The journey to the Mirrorball Trophy starts in less than an hour! Who’s taking it home? Tag your team now! #DWTS #Finale pic.twitter.com/P56J4Ij056 — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) November 26, 2019

“It’s got to be #TeamTime2Shine,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Taking the Mirrorball would be such an achievement for Ally. Give it to her! She deserves it!”

We saw them thrilled, we saw them in the bottom two, we saw the first perfect score of the season and today the finals happen. Many emotions during this journey that ends today. They gave their best in all presentations.They deserve to be where they are. #TeamTime2Shine to win! — nicolly loves ally (@mylightally) November 26, 2019

A third wrote, “I better wake up tomorrow to the news that Ally has won DWTS.”

However, the other three couples also had their fair share of support, as fans’ remarks show.

“Hannah and Alan have worked so hard all season and deserve to win the Mirrorball,” one user wrote.

Another fan wrote, “I’ve been voting for @Lauren_Alaina every single week.”

Yet another chimed in, writing, “I’m so excited for @DancingABC finale tonight!!!! I’m ready for @Dance10Alan and @hannahbrown to get that Mirrorball!!!!!!”

A fourth wrote, “This is the most invested in a winner I’ve been on DWTS since Hines Ward won. Kel is my childhood and Hannah is my girl. I’d be happy if both win!!!”

The Dancing With the Stars finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

