'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Freaking out That Sharna Burgess Is Back

Dancing With the Stars announced the pro dancers for Season 29, and fans of alum Sharna Burgess received fabulous news. Burgess, who was absent for Season 28, is coming back for this new batch of episodes, which will be filmed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. She will join fellow pros Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach.

No word of who the 35-year-old Australian dancer will be partnered with, but fans don't seem to care. They're just happy to see the Season 27 winner back in the ballroom. Twitter lit up with reactions to Burgess' return, and there was no shortage of ecstatic responses. Scroll through to seem some of the reactions.