‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Beyond Frustrated With Len Goodman’s Low Scores for Iman Shumpert

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 is in full swing, and as viewers tune in weekly to watch their favorite pro dancers and celebrities compete for the Mirrorball Trophy, they are taking issue with one aspect of the show. Throughout the first four weeks of the competition, NBA star Iman Shumpert and his pro dancing partner Daniella Karagach have struggled to climb the leaderboard, mostly due to the low scores judge Len Goodman has consistently been handing out.

The low scoring was again put on display during Monday night’s latest episode of the hit dancing competition. For the Disney Heroes Night episode, Shumpert and Karagach performed a foxtrot to Frozen‘s “Let It Go.” The routine yielded mostly rave reviews and three eights from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tunioli, with Goodman being an outlier with his low score. Despite praising the performance – “You delivered a really elegant foxtrot. It’s wonderful to see a great, big guy trying to show romance, trying to show movement. I thought you did a really good job. Well done,” he said – Goodman only gave them six points out of a possible 10, giving them a total judges’ score of 30 out of 40, which put Shumpert and Karagach in eighth place out of 13 teams.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This marked just the latest example of Goodman handing out tough scores for the dancing duo. During the Season 30 premiere week, Shumpert and Karagach received just four points from Goodman for their jive, giving them a total of 40 points and placing them at the bottom of the leaderboard. While they ultimately survived another week, the low score’s kept rolling in, with Goodman giving them just a six in Week 2 followed by a six in Week 3. Week 4’s low score seemed to be the breaking point for some viewers, however, with many flocking to social media to air their grievances over Goodman’s harsh scoring.

‘What is wrong with Len?’

https://twitter.com/kiddydimmy/status/1447743214295953410?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“What is wrong with Len??? He can be such a hater,” tweeted one viewer. “The other 3 judges gave Iman & Daniella 8’s & Len gave them a 6! A 6?? He complimented them, then gave them a 6. Really? I’ve said it before…Len has ‘racial’ issues.”

‘Not sitting right’ with viewers

Me when Len gave Iman a 6 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/eqMbA8ou5Q — Katlynn Hauber (@hauber_katlynn) October 12, 2021

“I really want to know what Len’s issue is with Iman,” wrote somebody else. “It’s not sitting right with me.”

‘Come on’

Len said all that to give Iman a 6.#DWTS pic.twitter.com/bTYZJYgZrm — . (@CheyanneBabeey) October 12, 2021

“Ummm Len giving Iman a 6?! Come on,” commented another viewer. “It was a beautiful dance, and he is so graceful with his arm movements.”

‘Smh’

We loved it Iman❤️❤️❤️❤️ great dance 🕺🏿 Did Len say “6” ??? Smh 🤦🏾‍♀️ #DWTS pic.twitter.com/cZLBI2BNvH — Nece_TheLifestyleRealtor🍃002 (@Dazzling002) October 12, 2021

“Is Len serious right now? Iman at least deserved a 7,” added somebody else.

It happens ‘every single week’

You can't tell me Len mf Goodman isn't fkin with Iman. EVERY SINGLE WEEK. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/CgSXddW28D — gococoon (@i2vulgar) October 12, 2021

“Agree. He’s improved greatly & is on par with some of the other contestants like Green & the Miz but his critiques are more severe,” one person wrote in response to the above tweet. “He’s one of the few with no dancing or acting experience on the show so he has a lot of catching up to do.”

Something is ‘definitely up’ with Goodman’s scoring

“I was over Len during the 1st week when he said that Jimmy’s personality did not match the dance (or something like that,” one person reacted to Goodman’s low scoring. “I’m like you don’t even know the guy. Something definitely is up with Len and his assessment of melanated folks this season.”

Goodman praised the perfomance ‘just to give him a 6?’

Len said all that nice stuff about Iman just to give him a 6?? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ho8J3H5l5k — Numero UNO ♍️ (@balleristiclish) October 12, 2021

“WHAT does Iman have to do again to not get a 6 at his point, bro??? Like what???” questioned another person in disbelief.