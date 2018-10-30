‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Alexis Ren Reportedly Suffering From Secret Injury

Dancing With the Stars‘ competitor Alexis Ren and partner Alan Bersten’s lively jazz number during Monday’s Halloween night might be even more impressive than the judges know!

The model reportedly suffered a rib injury prior to her performance, which earned a 27/30 from the judges, reported The Blast Tuesday, which was enough to warrant a trip to the urgent care and throw her off her game a little during the live show.

The injury was not disclosed in Monday’s ABC show, but the Sports Illustrated model’s burgeoning feelings for her pro partner certainly was.

“I am developing feelings for Alan,” Ren admitted to the cameras before her dance. “I didn’t see this one coming, but it happened really quickly so I think I’m still trying to process it.”

The two even sat down to talk about their feelings for one another, which Ren called “the elephant in the room,” in a conversation she later called “awkward” due to the presence of cameras.

“We have chemistry, so I just needed to point that out,” she told Bersten, who told cameras later, “Sitting next to Alexis on the couch and her telling me how she feels… my emotions are all over the place. It was a lot to take in.”

Bersten said he needed to be “100 percent certain” about his feelings before he would discuss them on camera, adding, “I have a lot to think about.”

Rumors of their romance first emerged after Ren and her longtime boyfriend split during practice for the season, and the model made her full-time home in Los Angeles.

Even the judges have commented on the chemistry between the two in the past.

“Lovely chemistry between the two of you, I’ve noticed,” judge Len Goodman told them after their Disney Week performance to “Just Around The Riverbend” from Pocahontas.

“It was like two hearts beating as one,” Bruno Tonioli said.

“Is this getting awkward for you yet?” host Tom Bergeron joked.

The couple is likely focusing on their future on the show more than their relationship after being declared “in jeopardy” on Halloween night.

The couple going home that night ended up being Olympian Mary Lou Retton and pro partner Sasha Farber, who were eliminated after earning a 24/30 for their tango to “Shame” by Elle King.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

