‘Dance Moms’ Trailer: Abby Lee Miller Returns to Roots ‘Screaming at Children’

Abby Lee Miller could not be more ready to return to coaching on Dance Moms. In an explosive trailer for the upcoming season of the Lifetime series, the 52-year-old returns to her roots of teaching dance and breaking hearts.

“As a dancer, you put your heart out there every day,” she tells the young members of her team during the trailer. “Somebody is going to stab it.”

“I fought hard to be here,” she continues. “You have to fight to be a champion.”

The trailer, which is laced with plenty of tears, parent rivalries and harsh words from Miller (who at one point tells a parent that their child “sucks”), teases a dramatic eighth season to come.

“This is my livelihood,” she says. “It’s fine to do whatever I want to do, and I will do whatever I want to do. Watch out!”

In the first trailer for the season in February, Miller got candid about her battle with cancer.

“In an instant, your life changes completely,” Miller said in the clip, followed by footage of her fighting back tears in a hospital bed. “I was ready to go back to work and start my life over and now I can’t even walk.”

“I need to get back to teaching and I need to get back to screaming at children,” she added. “I need to get back to my roots. I’m going to take these kids right back to the turf.”

She first revealed she was returning to work back in November, sharing a photo of herself in a wheelchair in front of the cameras with an “Abby Lee Dance Company” logo.

A day after undergoing emergency surgery for what doctors initially thought was a spinal infection, Miller was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

The cancer diagnosis came weeks after she was released from prison in March 2018.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who treated the star, said at the time. “We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor — it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation.”

Since then, Miller has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments and documenting her journey via social media. She left a rehabilitation facility in September.

Before her health crisis, she was living in a halfway house following her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud, which she started in July 2017. She was officially released from the halfway house in May 2018.