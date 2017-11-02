Jessa Duggar Seewald Gushes Over Husband in Anniversary Message

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is feeling the love on her third wedding anniversary to “dearest Benjamin.”

The Counting On cast member presented her husband Ben with an emotional letter on the family’s blog to celebrate the Nov. 1 milestone.

“I thought we’d reached the pinnacle of our love on this day, three years ago… but since then, you’ve taken me from the mountain top up into the clouds!” she began her love letter. “Darling, I love you more today than ever before.”

The 24-year-old wrote that the greatest blessing in their marriage is Ben’s dedication to his faith.

“When I wake in the wee hours of the morning to tend to Henry and you’re not beside me in bed, I know that you’re already up reading and studying your bible,” the mom of two praised. “Many a time I have walked into the spare bedroom and discovered you there, kneeling beside the bed, in prayer… and it’s brought tears to my eyes.”

The reality personality also revealed some lesser-known facts about her husband; he does the ironing, for one.

“You’re a very detailed person, and your work is very meticulous – no matter what you’re doing. For instance, you iron, I don’t… ok, maybe I do, like twice a year,” Seewald joked.

She also revealed that he’s more of a fit for Top Chef than she is.

“Can I brag on your cooking skills for a min? How is it that you can think up recipes off the top of your head, and they actually taste good?” Seewald wrote.

“I, on the other hand, try to be a cool chef… so I substitute sour cream when we run out of milk for the pancakes. It’s dairy, right? No, that was not ok,” she teased.

The couple, now parents to sons Spurgeon and Henry, were married on Nov. 1, 2014 in at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas. It was the same venue her sister Jill wed Derick Dillard less than five months prior.

More than 1,000 guests watched their nuptials at the church, then 19 Kids and Counting fans later witnessed the wedding on the reality show.

What family, friends and fans didn’t see was the couple’s first kiss, which happened on their wedding day; they opted to have the moment in private.

“The list of the things I love about you is endless. I am forever being reminded of just how incredibly blessed I am to call you mine,” Seewald concluded the heartfelt letter, adding “I think the world of you!”

