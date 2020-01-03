‘Counting On’: Derick Dillard Wants TLC to Give Duggar Kids Their Own Show

If Derick Dillard gets his way, there might be a Counting On spinoff in the near future. The reality star recently said that he wanted to give the Duggar kids “their own show” during an Instagram Q&A session on New Year’s Eve, as noted by InTouch Weekly. This comes as Dillard recently admitted there’s very little chance that he and wife Jill Duggar Dillard would be returning to the TLC show.

During the Q&A, the typically outspoken Dillard also took aim once again at his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar, where he places most of the blame for all the family’s behind-the-scenes drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All of the shows have been under [Jim Bob’s] contract,” Dillard said, backing up a similar claim he made in November. “He is the only one with a contract. The show title has nothing to do with whose show it is or who owns/controls the contract.”

He went on to state that he and his wife “were under the impression that the family didn’t make any money from the show. Rather, it was presented to us as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the form of reimbursements for things like gas, restaurants, travel, etc. But not any actual pay on top of that.”

Interestingly enough, Dillard said just a few days earlier that he felt the Duggar kids were “pressured” into filming Counting On, as well as its predecessor, 19 Kids and Counting. He also revealed why he and his wife recently opted out of the reality show.

“We were made to believe we didn’t have a choice and that we would be sued if we refused,” Duggar wrote to a follower on Instagram. “However, once we became more enlightened, we realized that we could easily defend ourselves in against a lawsuit from the family/TLC.”

He also wrote to another that he and Duggar both felt “pressured to think that we were required to and that we would get sued if we didn’t.”

Dillard was allegedly fired from Counting On by the network after he made transphobic comments about fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings. However, he has long claimed that he was not fired, and instead, he quit in order to focus on his missionary work.