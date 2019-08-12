Colton Underwood, Star of ‘The Bachelor’, Dyes His Hair Ice White

Colton Underwood is out with the old and in with the new!

The former Bachelor got rid of his brunette shade and dyed his hair bleach blond with a hint of silver. The 27-year-old walked the carpet at seventh annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose celebrity tournament fundraiser at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California where he debuted the new look. However, he did try and hide it a bit underneath a ball cap, but it didn’t work, that was the first thing fans noticed.

JayR D. is the celebrity stylist that gave Underwood his new look, transforming his appearance at Hollywood’s Sstagioni Beauty Studio. The hairstylist has not yet shared any details on the exact shade of blond but it definitely looks like there’s a slight silver tint to it with an ashy undertone.

He took to Instagram to share the new look and the comments poured in:

View this post on Instagram carpet//california casual A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood) on Aug 9, 2019 at 6:21pm PDT

“Home is where the new hair is [three clap hand emojis],” one person wrote, while someone else said, “OOOOH THE ICY HAIR! I dig it [fire emoji].”

Some fans weren’t so gung ho on the new look though. One fan commented, “Colton I love you why is your hair grey,” and another person echoed writing, “wtf is your hair.”

For the most part, people are loving the new look! However, fans are waiting for the full reveal, because since rocking a new doo, he’s only posted photos with a hat on.

In one — per fan request — he shared an image of he and Cassie Randolph appearing to take a hike. However, he’s hiding his hair.

In another, he’s on the beach in California, once again sporting a cap.

View this post on Instagram dog days of summer A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood) on Aug 12, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

Underwood and Randolph have been together since the end of Season 23 of The Bachelor when the former NFL player dramatically chased after her when she walked away from the show. He ended up sending Hannah G. home — who received the first impression rose — as well as Tayshia when it got down to the final three.