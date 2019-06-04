‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Savannah Chrisley Reveals Stunning Figure in Photo 6 Months After Starting New ‘Healthy Lifestyle’

Savannah Chrisley has made some major lifestyle changes leading up to her wedding, and the Chrisley Knows Best star is already seeing the results.

Chrisley, who is engaged to pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles, opened up to PEOPLE Tuesday about how, through her partnership with South Beach Diet, she has begun a new healthy lifestyle journey.

“In this industry, there’s a lot of pressure to look a certain way, to act a certain way,” the 21-year-old reality personality explained of her partnership. “So there was that for sure. But then, it’s also just feeling good about myself and that was the biggest thing. I want to wake up in the morning and feel good. That’s why I wanted to partner with South Beach. It’s been great for me because it’s easy and it works. It’s just about a healthy lifestyle. It’s not like, ‘I’m on a diet.’ I’m working towards having a healthy lifestyle.”

“That’s how this is different,” she added. “You can still enjoy life. You don’t have to deprive yourself of things. They make it really easy to follow along with.”

The Growing Up Chrisley star is also working to balance her healthy lifestyle with a positive view of herself, regardless of how her body looks.

“There are a lot of times I let it get in my head,” she admitted. “That starts to have an impact on how I think about myself. But recently, I’m embracing what I’m seeing. I don’t look at a number, I don’t step on a scale. It’s just about how I feel.”

Chrisley certainly has a powerful support system as well in the form of her fiancé, whom she revealed is along for the ride with her.

“When it comes to eating healthy, we’ve kind of made a pact,” she said. “We’re going to keep each other accountable and have a healthy lifestyle.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Photo credit: Instagram/Savannah Chrisley