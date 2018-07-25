‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Julie Takes Out Her Stress in a ‘Rage Room’

Todd Chrisley is trying to take some of the pressure off of his wife Julie in Tuesday’s all-new episode of Chrisley Knows Best.

Tending to the Chrisley clan is no easy task with two young kids and four crazy adults in and out of the house, but Julie has had it when 5-year-old Chloe and 10-year-old Grayson couldn’t do their part in keeping the household running.

“I can’t do anymore than what I’m doing, and if they do the little things I ask them to do, it makes everything so much smoother. And when they don’t, things fall through the cracks,” she tells Todd. “I’ve got a million things on my plate, and I’m up to here.”

Later, when Todd invites her to a last-minute dinner to help relax her, Julie responds that she doesn’t have time for leisure, which her husband unwisely suggests was an “excuse.”

This set Julie off on a rant, during which, knife in hand, she lists all the things she has to do every day.

“There’s not enough hours in my day to get half what I need done,” she yells before storming off to the grocery store.

Feeling bad about his wife’s stress level, Todd decides to help her relax before his son Chase warns Julie will start “taking out her aggression” on him.

They decide to take her to a “Rage Room,” a local business that allows people to smash a bunch of things in a room to try and take out some of their anger. Julie is hesitant, saying that this won’t get anything she needs to get done crossed off her list.

“I don’t know that this is a good idea,” she says. “Who wants to do and destroy something?” to which Todd raises his hand.

Julie does get into it, but she’s still pretty stressed soon after her rage room experience.

In the end, Todd realizes that the only way to help his wife decompress is to call in his friend Bill, who just moved to the area, to help her as an assistant.

While she was initially concerned that Todd and Bill might stress her out with their tomfoolery, Bill shows his allegiance early on.

“I think I kind of like this arrangement,” she says.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit:USA