Chip and Joanna Gaines Bask in Family Time With Balloon Fiesta Event

Chip Gaines and wife Joanna Gaines are all about family time, and the couple and their kids got some together time in over the weekend when they visited the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

To commemorate the occasion, Joanna shared a group of photos to Instagram, including a snap of herself and Gaines happily posing in front of a group of colorful hot air balloons.

In her caption, Joanna explained that Ginaes has always been fond of the festival and surprised his family with a trip to share the experience over the weekend.

“Chip has always talked about the @balloonfiesta and how he went as a little kid growing up in Albuquerque,” the designer wrote. “He surprised us all this weekend and we finally got to experience the magic of this special place. Now I get why he still talks about it forty some years later.”

The balloon festival was founded in 1972 and gives visitors the opportunity to view over 500 of the crafts, as well as light shows, music and more.

In addition to the snap with her husband, Joanna also posted a photo of one of her daughters cradling the family’s newest, addition, baby Crew, as the infant dozed on his sister’s shoulder while bundled up in a hooded coat.

“He had a blast,” the mom of five joked of her son, adding a winking emoji and the hashtag #bigsister.

Along with Crew, Joanna and Gaines are parents to daughters Ella and Emmie Kay and sons Drake and Duke.

Gaines also shared a snap from the festival on his own Instagram, posting a photo of the balloons and writing, “Early mornings are my thing, but this early morning in particular.. wow!”

Since Crew’s birth, the infant has made plenty of appearances on his parents’ Instagram accounts, including a recent snap on Gaines’ page that saw the former Fixer Upper star’s youngest son helping out with the family business.

In the photo, Crew was sporting a headset along with his pacifier, a group of his mom’s Magnolia Journals propped up next to him.

“Thank you for calling @magnolia, how can I help you?” Gaines joked in the caption, adding the hashtag #GuestServices.

Joanna also shared a quick glimpse of her son cuddled up to one of his brothers, with the designer sharing a photo of Drake and Duke lounging on their bunk beds with one of the boys reading to baby Crew.

Referencing a sign on the boys’ wall, Joanna captioned the moment, “Yes indeed… these are the days.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @joannagaines