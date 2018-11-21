Cheryl Burke Sends Message to ‘DWTS’ Fans, Judges After Bobby Bones Win

Cheryl Burke is reflecting on her time with Juan Pablo Di Pace on Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars after Bobby Bones‘ shocking overall win.

The pro racked up perfect scores throughout the season with the Fuller House star, even bringing home two perfect scores on the night of the semi-finals, when they were eliminated to fans’ outrage. Monday, viewers got another shock when the country radio star and partner Sharna Burgess walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy, despite him openly admitting he was the worst dancer in the finale.

But Burke appears to be taking everything in stride, despite even judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman saying their elimination was a mistake. Alongside a photo of the duo as they performed their final dance in Monday’s finale, Burke thanked Di Pace, their fans and the judges for an amazing season.

“I’m reflecting on DWTS Season 27, and looking back, I can’t believe how fast it flew by. When you’re in it, the hours and hours of rehearsal can seem never ending, but once it’s over, it feels like no time at all,” she wrote. “From the first day I met [Juan Pablo Di Pace], I knew that my 21st season on the show would be a special one, but it truly exceeded all of my expectations. I can’t thank you enough for everything we accomplished, working with you has allowed me to do my best work yet and I am so thankful for that opportunity.”

She went on to thank the cast and crew of the show, gushing, “l also owe so much gratitude to our incredible cast and crew – from our director and producers, to hair and makeup, the wardrobe team, music, creative and props, there are an endless number of people who work to make this show what it is and every single one of you should feel so proud. It really does take a village and I am so appreciative of what you all helped us to create. You are the best in the business and we truly can’t do it without you.”

To the judges, she had another message, adding, “Thank you for still appreciating my true passion, which is authentic ballroom dance and for pushing us to improve week after week.”

Burke concluded, “Finally, to the fans – thank you to each and every one of you who rallied behind us, voted, and who have given #TeamChernando your support. You have all truly made this one of the best seasons yet and one I will never forget.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / Cheryl Burke