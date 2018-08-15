‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Castmate Asks Omarosa If She Slept With Trump

Omarosa Manigault has not avoided questions from her fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestants about her time in Donald Trump’s White House so far, but the latest bomb definitely made her think.

During Friday’s all new episode, reality television personality and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Brandi Glanville asked Omarosa a shocking question that left other contestants speechless.

“Did you ever sleep with him?” Glanville asked Manigault after a moment of awkward silence.

“Who?” Omarosa replied.

“Trump,” Glanville retorted.

Manigault stayed silent for a second as Ross Matthews exclaimed his interest in the answer himself in a confessional.

“Hell no!” Manigault said. “Of course not. Brandi that’s horrible.”

Glanville then elaborated saying that she had heard a lot of women had slept with him.

“I’m not… There’s somebody in the White House that’s sleeping around with everybody, but she is not me… I’ve never had to do that.”

Glanville went on to say that she heard many Celebrity Apprentice contestants had been known to have relations with Trump when he served as host on the show.

Manigault tried to get Glanville to say names of the contestants but she wouldn’t name anyone.

“But you never heard my name did you?” Omarosa said.

“No,” Glanville replied. “He seemed to like you so much, I was just wondering.”

“God no, I’m just ratings gold,” Manigault said.

The former White House staffer has brought up her time in the White House, and Trump several times on this season of Celebrity Big Brother, one time drawing a comparison between the President of the United States and Bill Cosby in a conversation with contestant Keisha Knight Pulliam.

Another time claiming Americans would be “begging for Trump” if Vice President Mike Pence assumed power.

“Can I just say this? As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” she said.

“So everybody that’s wishing for it, might want to reconsider their lives.” As the other houseguests agreed with her, Omarosa continued, “We would be begging for the days of Trump back, if Pence became president, that’s all I’m saying.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs every other day at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.