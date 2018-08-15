‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cuts [Spoiler] in Double Elimination Episode

Celebrity Big Brother eliminated not one, but two celebrities during Friday’s episode.

After a quick Head of Household, veto competitions and elimination, James Maslow was the second contestant eliminated Friday.

After the first live competition, a game of memory, and a stressful tiebreaker round, Omarosa Manigault was named Head of Household.

Manigault had little time to think of who to nominate for the second elimination, with the nomination ceremony taking place minutes before the second veto competition of the night.

The former White House communications staffer chose to put Ross Mathews and Marisa Jaret-Winokur on the chopping block with no hesitation.

Both key players of the game during the reality competition series’ first season, one of them would be sent home depending on the results of the live veto competition.

After an art-themed live competition, Mathews won the power of veto, once again saving himself from elimination.

During the live veto meeting, Manigault chose former Big Time Rush member James Maslow to join Jaret-Winokur on the chopping block. A shocking turn of events as he, along with Manigault, was possibly the strongest player this season.

During the eviction ceremony, contestants voted to eliminate Maslow saving Jaret-Winokur for the second time Friday.

Brandi Glanville was eliminated earlier during Friday night’s episode.

During the episode, host Julie Chen revealed to the guests the fact that two of them would be evicted from the house during the episode. Later, Glanville lashed out at James Maslow and Marisa Jaret Winokur for allowing her to be on the chopping block for the second time.

Winokur revealed that her original plan if she won the veto was to save Gutiérrez, put Omarosa Manigault on the block, and then evict her. But after Glanville’s meltdown, everything changed.

“Nothing can save Brandi now,” Winokur said.

Maslow joins Glanville, Shannon Elizabeth, Metta World Peace, Keisha Pulliam Knight and Chuck Liddell who were previously eliminated and will return to the show for the finale vote.

Celebrity Big Brother will air an episode Saturday at 8 p.m. ET before the live finale episode Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.