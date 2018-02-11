‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Reports Say Contestants Get Unlimited Alcohol

Celebrity Big Brother producers know how to get their contestants talking.

According to TMZ, production changed the show’s policy of limiting alcohol consumption for the current Celebrity Edition, allowing contestants to drink up as much as they want — ensuring secrets will be revealed.

Reports say Omarosa Manigault, James Maslow, Brandi Glanville, Ross Mathews and the other house guests have take full advantage of the new policy.

TMZ reports producers changed the policy because they wanted Omarosa to feel free to spill on her tenure in President Donald Trump’s White House, which the television personality has already made headlines for during the season’s first three episodes.

The show used to be more stingy when it came to booze. Contestants would typically share two bottles of wine and a few six-packs of beer each night, but producers are reportedly worried celebrities are more reserved than regular people, so the decision to turn up the booze supply makes sense.

During Friday’s episode, many fans were quick to criticize Glanville for over-drinking as her fellow contestants participated in the veto competition.

“[Laugh my f— a— off] at Brandi sitting on the side watching the veto comp, basically getting drunk,” fan Elijah Mercer tweeted.

The competition series and Manigault made further headlines Saturday after she temporarily left the Big Brother house after suffering an asthma attack.

Marissa Jaret Winokur and Mathews both said the reason Manigault was nowhere to be found after the second “Head of Household” competition on Friday was because she had been taken to the hospital, though they said the scare was not serious. But regardless, she has still been temporarily pulled from future episodes for the time being.

THR reports that Manigault’s representatives did not respond after they were contacted for a statement regarding her status on the show.

Celebrity Big Brother is running a special airing schedule this year to compete with NBC’s broadcast of the 2018 Winter Olympics from South Korea.

A new episode will air at least every other night from Sunday through Feb. 25, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.