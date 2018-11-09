Caitlyn Jenner Malibu Home Burns Down in California Wildfires

Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home was one of the homes destroyed in the Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California.

According to TMZ, the home is the one featured in Jenner’s reality show I Am Cait. Sources told the site that the home burned up on Friday as the fire continued moving closer towards Malibu.

Jenner, 69, moved into the home in 2015. It already survived a natural disaster. Last year, winds tore the roof off the four-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot home.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been forced to evacuate. TMZ previously reported that Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had to evacuate their Calabasas homes. Kim Kardashian West also shared video of the fire as she arrived home after a trip to visit San Quentin State Prison.

“I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us,” Khloe Kardashian tweeted, referring to her brother Rob and his daughter, Dream.

Fuck! The flames have jumped the 101!! I need an evacuation update please 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

Khloe also added, “I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires.” Friday morning, she added, “F–! The flames have jumped the 101!! I need an evacuation update please.”

All Malibu residents were ordered to evacuate Friday morning as the Woolsey Fire continued moving through Thousand Oaks and jumped over the 101 Freeway. Authorities have ordered the evacuation of at least 75,000 homes in Los Angeles and Vantura Counties, reports CBS Los Angeles.

“Early this morning, as the fire transitioned through Agoura Hills, the fire jumped the 101 Freeway right around Liberty Canyon, mid-slope, caught wind, and became quickly established at where we were at today,” Los Angeles County Deputy Fire Chief David Richardson told reporters.

“We have over 300 Los Angeles County firefighters here, and as mentioned collectively, that’s going to grow, as we continue to battle this fire, as it is headed to the Pacific Ocean,” Richardson added.

As of late Friday, the Woolsey Fire was zero percent contained. The Malibu evacuation order covered residents south of the 101 Freeway, east to Los Virgenes Road and south to the Pacific Coast Highway. Residents east of Malibu Canton were under voluntary evacuation order.

KTLA also reports that about 56,000 people were left without power in the areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire.

CBS News reports that there is also the Camp Fire in Paradise, a town of 27,000 people. Five people were found dead in vehicles overcome by the fire. Officials said the Camp Fire quadrupled in size overnight and has grown to 70,000 acres.

Photo credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images