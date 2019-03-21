Brielle Biermann Jokes About Plastic Surgery Rumors With Mom Kim Zolciak Biermann and Sister Ariana

Brielle Biermann is in on the plastic surgery rumors when it comes to her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, herself, and her teenage sister Ariana Biermann.

“We went to the plastic surgeon and asked for the 3 for 1 special,” the Don’t Be Tardy star captioned a recent selfie with her 40-year-old mom and 17-year-old sister.

In the photo, Brielle, Kim and Ariana look nearly identical in contoured makeup, plump lips and blonde hair with middle parts.

The Zolciak-Biermann family have long been flanked by plastic surgery rumors and headlines over the years, but both Kim and Ariana insist that Ariana has never had any work done.

“I’m so over people asking me this,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in July. “I am 16 dude I’ve had no plastic surgery what so ever.”

On the other hand, Brielle, 22, has previously admitted that she’s gotten lip fillers in the past. Zolciak-Biermann told Us Weekly that she gave her eldest daughter permission to do it.

“She’s always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That’s her decision, her choice,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said last summer. “I took her to the best. She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option. So, she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,’ and Brielle’s like, ‘Well f—, maybe I shouldn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘No, you just basically do you.’”

The mom of six said in a different interview with the magazine that negative comments about her own plastic surgery don’t bother her.

“I don’t know why they think my lips look so crazy. I don’t really give two s–ts because half of them are calling the same doctor that did them and wants my lips, so it’s bizarre,” she said in February. “I’m comfortable and happy with who I am. We’re very open with the things that I’ve done. Brielle’s only done her lips. All these people think she’s had all this plastic surgery crack me up. She’s 21 years old. Get a life. She did her lips and that’s it. But, we’re very open.”

In addition to Brielle and Ariana, Zolciak-Biermann is also mom to KJ, 7, Kash, 6, and 5-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with husband Kroy Biermann, who adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two oldest daughters.