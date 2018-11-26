Watch Bobby Bones’ ‘Irresistible’ Tribute to MC Hammer on the ‘DWTS’ Finale

You can’t touch Bobby Bones‘ enthusiasm for the Dancing With the Stars Season 27 finale!He and pro partner Sharna Burgess secured their fate as Mirrorball trophy winners with a spirited cha cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer during Monday’s live show.

This is the second time the duo took on this performance, which they chose as their “repeat” requirement of the night from “Trios” week earlier in the season.

“I really think we should do this dance because I had so much fun with that dance,” he told Burgess. “I’m not the best dancer in the competition, but what I hope I am is America’s favorite dancer.”

The judges loved the spirit behind the performance, if not the break from ballroom style, earning the duo a 24/30.

“Whatever you do is so totally, honestly you, that you’re irresistible,” judge Bruno Tonioli.

Bones and Burgess clinched their win with a second dance for the judges to score. For the freestyle dance, the two took on a remix of “The Greatest Show” by Panic at the Disco. Despite not having the highest scores, the duo won over America’s hearts and snagged a win.

Prior to Monday’s finale, Bones opened up about how coming into DWTS with no dance experience, as well as a demanding radio show, has shaped his thoughts about the season to Good Housekeeping.

“I think they [the judges’ marks and critiques] are fair. I don’t think they want me to win, frankly,” he admitted to the magazine. “I think the judges want somebody who came in with more dance experience to win. But that’s why the show isn’t just about the judges — it’s also about the people.”

He clarified, “You know, I think to them I’m bit wild. I think the show hasn’t had a winner like me ever, and I don’t know what that means to them. So, I don’t think they want me to win, but that’s okay. I do respect all of their scores … I do get mad at them during the show though, I do.”

Both Bones and Burgess are a bit of an underdog, with the Australian pro also never having won the Mirrorball during her time on the show.

“She hasn’t won, and no one expected me to win … if we win, we’re getting little Mirrorball tattoos,” Bones added. “This Mirrorball is going to basically be my kid. I’m never going to let it get out of my sight. I’m going to love it, I’m going to cherish it, I’m going to let other people hold it but only if they look safe.”

