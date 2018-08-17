‘Big Brother’ Visits Fan-Favorite Tyler Crispen’s Hometown

Big Brother paid a visit to fan-favorite season 20 houseguest Tyler Crispen’s home, delighting viewers eager to find out more about the lifeguard.

As the show prepared to evict either Angie “Rockstar” Lantry or Kaycee Clark, viewers were delighted to see host Julie Chen announce the show paid a visit to Crispen’s home and interviewed his family to find out more about his upbringing.

“Tyler has proven to be a smart competitor this summer, and according to his family, it’s a position he knows all to well,” Chen said introducing the segment.

The show then moved to a conversation between Crispen and Sam Bledsoe about his family.

“My mom was always the one that was playing sports with me, she was always the one screaming at me during games… I absolutely hated it,” Crispen told his fellow houseguest.

“That’s the best mom,” Bledsoe gushed.

The show then traveled to the city of Rossford and Tyler’s mom, Charline complimented the houseguest over baby photos.

“Tyler might come off as a dumb surfer dude from the beach, but he’s not that at all,” Charline said. “He’s a midwestern kid from Ohio, and he’s never surfed a day in his life.”

Charline then showed the cameras mementos from the Big Brother houseguest’s childhood, including photos, his old baseball uniform and some trophies.

“Tyler is a competitor in the Big Brother house, but he’s also a competitor outside the Big Brother house,” she said.

She revealed Tyler is a bowling champion. His grandmother Mary talked about how he would bond with his father playing bowling from an early age.

“Tyler was extremely close to his father… bowling was a big thing they did together,” Charline said, before revealing Crispen’s father died when Tyler was just 17.

Charline revealed Tyler stopped playing bowling after the death of his father.

“He’d probably be a pro-bowler by now if he hadn’t given up bowling but, it was hard for him.”

Big Brother showed friends and family rooting for Tyler, as Charline shared that as a superfan of the series he has an edge over the other houseguests.

“He’s been through so much and persevered, I know that his dad is watching over him and I know he’d love to see him bring home first place,” Charlene said. “He would just be so proud. We are all so proud.”

Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.