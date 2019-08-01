‘Big Brother’ Veto Competition Likely Secures Sam Smith’s Exit, and Fans Are Pissed

Big Brother‘s latest episode saw one of the biggest targets in the house saving themselves from eviction, which also sealed a fan-favorite contestant’s fate. After Holly Allen nominated Nick Maccarone and Sam Smith for eviction Sunday, the stakes were high for both of them during the veto. Despite Sam’s proficiency during the challenges, Nick pulled the win and took himself off the block.

Wednesday’s episode began with the aftermath of the nomination ceremony, as both Sam and Nick spoke about the importance of winning the competition on their game. Holly revealed she made her choice to stick to the plan of getting Nick out of the house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cliff Hogg III told his allies, Nicole Anthony and Jessica Milagros, that the best thing for their game was for nominations to stay the same, knowing they are the likely next targets after the two evicted houseguests. It seemed that the Six Shooters had different plans, however.

I like loud happy sam better than sad Sam #BB21 — 🦈Chris Alberti #SharkWeek2019 🦈 (@Alberti2Chris) August 1, 2019

Yes Sam I wish the Replacement go home and you stay….#bb21 — ToneToneBBfan (@ToneTee1) August 1, 2019

Ahead of the competition, Kathryn Dunn was the first to propose that should Nick or Sam remove themselves from the veto, she should be placed a pawn to ensure their intended target goes home without a surprise. She knew the suggestion was a risk but chose to trust her alliances.

Before the game, Nick, Holly, Sam, Cliff, Jessica and Tommy Bracco were picked to participate in the veto competition. The game was hosted by controversial houseguest Jack Matthews, rocking a a Little Bo Peep costume that some fans saw as karma for his past behavior.

Jack’s outfit though! 😂😂😂 Thank you Big Brother! #BB21 — QuietStormSings (@QuietStormSings) August 1, 2019

Jack looks so stupid in that outfit. How fitting. #bb21 pic.twitter.com/Z9H8a5rmyG — Alex M (@aalleexx101) August 1, 2019

Jack deserves all the punishments, but the bo peep outfit will suffice for now. #BB21 pic.twitter.com/Dkqsae1Wgv — Kendall Waters (@wendallkaters) August 1, 2019

The competition involved the houseguests herding sheep to have the number on the sheet add up to a target number. The first round saw Nick, Holly and Tommy win. The tense competition ended with Nick securing his safety by winning the power of veto.

“I’m really happy for Nick,” Sam said in the diary room after the competition. “However, maybe one day Zach and Bradley will watch this back and they’ll still know that their dad tried and I’m not going to roll over. I’m going to figure something out, and I’m going to try.”

After the competition, Holly wondered whether to put up Nicole and take her out of the game. Sam also went to Holly to plead for his case trying to get the target off his back. Christie Murphy, however, said she didn’t consider Nicole a true threat, and with Tommy’s help, convinced her to not deviate from the plan.

After much debate Holly went with the first choice and picked Kathryn as her replacement nominee, pretty much ensuring Sam’s eviction during Thursday’s episode. Fans were angry about the outcome, knowing that Sam was one of the few players this season making big moves against the Six Shooters alliance.

I feel bad for Sam 😭 #BB21 — Kimberly✨🌴 (@IStanWrestling) August 1, 2019

Sorry this season is still trash new cast please #BB21 pic.twitter.com/zwF3Vg57IM — Tay (@MylesNatasia) August 1, 2019

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.