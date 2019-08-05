‘Big Brother’ Sees Six Shooters Alliance Divide in Heated Confrontation

The Six Shooters have been running Big Brother 21 but it appears that they may have taken their last shot after a huge blowup was aired on Sunday’s episode.

The group, consisting of Holly Allen, Tommy Bracco, Jack Matthews, Jackson Michie, Christie Murphy and Analyse Talavera, engaged in a heated discussion over the first 20 minutes of the episode. The argument was hinted at during the conclusion of last Thursday’s episode.

The debate spawned over a comment made by Michie in which he told Matthews that he believes Allen and fellow houseguest, Kathryn Dunn, knew each other before the show. Matthews took that information and relayed it to Bracco and later Murphy, which eventually set up the argument between all six houseguests.

“Jackson’s a snake,” Murphy hollered during the discussion.

“We are splitting,” Murphy added. “It’s out in the open. Everyone knows there’s a six. There’s no secrets left in the house. I know where I stand in the house.”

At one point, Michie stormed out of the room with Matthews slamming the door behind him. The confrontation eventually spilled out into another room with Michie and Murphy continuing to butt heads on the he-said-she-said rumors.

His decision to cast a rogue vote a few weeks back in which he pinned it on Nicole Anthony, was also brought up in the controversy. His decision was viewed as untrustworthy and something Murphy and Bracco were not too pleased to hear, despite Michie’s efforts to rationalize the move.

“Everything I have done in this game has been for us six,” Michie exclaimed.

The exchange occurred just hours before last Thursday’s live eviction, which saw Sam Smith go home unanimously. During the confrontation, Bracco and Murphy were ready to flip the house into voting Dunn out of the game because of her rumored connection with Allen. It wasn’t until minutes prior to the vote that Smith was notified he would be going home despite the chaos that ensued before.

The latest show also crowned a new Head of Household and a first-time competition winner when Jessica Milagros out-dueled Dunn in a mental competition. The result shifted the house once again as it left the remains of the Six Shooters scrambling.

Milagros, after discussing her move with the self-dubbed “Bottom Feeders” alliance which includes herself, Dunn, Cliff Hogg III and Anthony, wound up going big and nominating Matthews and Michie for eviction.

The pair will compete for their chance at survival in the house on Wednesday’s episode during the Power of Veto, which will air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET. The following night will be the live eviction at 9 p.m. ET.