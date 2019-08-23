‘Big Brother’ Sees House Flip Over Latest Live Eviction

Jackson Michie had his plan in place ever since winning Head of Household. The latest episode of Big Brother saw everything he had built this week, completely flip upside down. The change of heart was orchestrated by Jackson, of all people, undoing his initial plan.

The live episode was packed with drama, perhaps more so than in any previous episode of the season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If there’s anyone who can pull off a miracle, it’s Christie,” said Tommy Bracco.

The house seemed content on sending Christie out, although Cliff Hogg pointed out he expects her to attempt “to blow up the house” at some point before the eviction.

That’s exactly what she did.

“I need to make Nick public enemy number one,” she told the diary room.

She went up to talk with Jackson to begin exposing Nick, “I have a campaign against Nick.” She went into how he has swindled his way through each week, how he is set up perfectly to make the finals because he plays the middle. Jackson said if she wants to stay, she needs to blow this up to the house to expose Nick.

Things came to a boiling point between Christie Murphy and Nick Maccarone as the tensions culminated into one of the more chaotic confrontations of the season. Nick felt attacked by Christie after overhearing that she was going around the house talking about him behind his back. Christie didn’t see it that way, though.

“She’s killing me,” Nick told Jackson. “She’s talking about me. Why does she hate me so much? I don’t know how much longer I can hold my tongue.”

“She wants to call me out, let’s [expletive] go,” he told the diary room before the fight aired.

The altercation occurred in the kitchen during Taco Tuesday in the house with both parties getting very animated and expressive in their yelling.

“It’s not about blowing up your game, you’re being dramatic,” Christie told Nick, to which he quipped, “Manifest the truth, bro!”

The two went back and forth about ‘he-said-she-said’ remarks with Christie calling him out for playing everyone in the house and accusing him of throwing competitions. Her plan was to get him to show his true colors to the house and convince others that she can be the one to take him out next week if they keep her.

After the fracas, Jackson and Holly Allen discussed the possibility of voting Analyse Talavera out instead of Christie so that they keep a bigger target in the house and someone who is willing to take Nick out.

“She is right,” Holly said. “She will continue to have a target on her and if she stays she won’t come after us. She’ll be so desperate to have anyone in her corner and she’ll be so grateful to stay. I don’t think she’ll come after us for a little while.”

Apparently, Christie’s plan worked to perfection as the rest of the house began questioning their initial decision to evict her. The house wound up flipping on their original plan.

By a vote of 5-1, Analyse was the evictee, meaning she heads to the jury house where Jack Matthews and Kathryn Dunn await

Afterward, Analyse told Julie Chen that “she is just very confused” about everything that happened over the past few days.

During the Head of Household competition, Holly came right out and got the highest score on the first toss. The game called for competitors to balance a ball down a beam and get it in the furthest hole. Holly drilled it in the 50 spot, the highest mark. She is now the new Head of Household.

Big Brother will air again on Sunday at 8 p.m ET.