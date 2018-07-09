‘Big Brother’ 20: Who Did Kaitlyn Herman Nominate for Eviction?

After secretly switching her vote during the first Big Brother 20 live elimination, Kaitlyn Herman has the power as this week’s Head of Household.

But what is she doing with it? In Sunday’s all-new episode of the CBS reality show, the crystal-loving wild card nominated Scottie Salton and Winston Hines for eviction, but that isn’t her end game.

Prior to her official nomination, however, she appeared to not know quite what she was doing, or with whom her alliances really lie — FOUTTE or Level 6.

“I have literally no idea what I’m doing this week as far as nominations,” she said in the diary room. “I’m in the middle of two sides of the house and I just can’t wait to pick out all the people who are not serving me in this house, and let’s do the damn thing.”

She added later, “From here on out, I have to play my own game.”

Kaitlyn later revealed she planned to nominate Scottie as a pawn to put a target on Winston’s back, but at the nomination meeting she claimed it was because he had said he would have used the veto power to save Steve Arienta last week if he had won it. Winston, she said, was not playing an “authentic game.”

But in the end, she revealed she plans to backdoor Swaggy C, who she thinks has gotten too big for his britches.

“He has been walking around this house like he runs everything,” she said. “Namaste Swaggy.”

In addition to the eviction nominations, players learned who was the most and least “trending” in the BB App Store. Rachel Swindler was the least trending, and was slapped with the Yell! app, which provided her with angry feedback on her game for the next 24 hours. Tyler, meanwhile, was the top trending player, and was awarded “The Cloud” app, which allows him to keep himself from being on the block once over the span of two months.

Outside of the Big Brother house, Kaitlyn has come under serious fire after being captured saying a racial slur on one of the house’s cameras while quoting a Drake lyric. This is one of several sexually and racially offensive things that have gone down on camera.

CBS has since condemned these actions.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a rep for the reality show’s network said, “Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone.”

They continued: “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS.”

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

