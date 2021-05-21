'Big Brother': Janelle Pierzina Suffering From Post-COVID Lung Damage

✖

Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina reveals she's still reeling from the effects of COVID-19. The reality TV star shared with her fans that she was having trouble with her lungs earlier this week. "My lungs are all messed up from Covid. I’m going to see a specialist for my lung damage," she wrote on Twitter. She didn't reveal much about how she contracted the virus, but she answered a fan's question on Twitter saying that she hadn't gotten the vaccine when she got sick. She also said that she was wearing a mask. "I think it’s airborne. I picked it up hosting an open house or at a gas station," she added.

Days later, she updated fans again, sharing that her condition had quickly gone from bad to worse. She went into the hospital with a mild case of asthma that turned into severe inflammation, for which she received some ventilation treatment. "My lungs are scarred but healing, they said it’s going to take at least 3 months to repair. Please be safe out there everyone," she tweeted.

*update*Just got back from the hospital. Mild case of asthma went to mild to severe inflammation. They had to give me ventilation treatment. My lungs are scarred but healing, they said it’s going to take at least 3 months to repair. Please be safe out there everyone🙏🏻 #covid19 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) May 18, 2021

"I had Covid the end of November, I still have problems. There is a long haulers group on Facebook. What it can do to you is unreal. It’s not like the flu as some like to say. Take care of yourself," one of her followers responded. Pierzina asked the Twitter user how long the lung damage could last. "Will my lungs ever repair themselves?" she wondered. Janelle came down with coronavirus in January. She claims the lung damage came during the winter.

Pierzina isn't the only member of the Big Brother cast to feel the effects of the pandemic. Beau Beasley, who starred alongside Janelle in Big Brother 6, announced that his father died following a battle with the virus in January. "I always loved hearing your stories about your dad. Thinking of you!" Pierzina said in response to the news.