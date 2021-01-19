'Big Brother' Alum Beau Beasley's Dad Dies From COVID-19: 'Still in Shock'

✖

Big Brother's Beau Beasley is mourning the loss of his father after the U.S. Army colonel died following a battle with COVID-19. The Big Brother 6 star shared the news on his Instagram Sunday evening, admitting he was "still in shock" at the death of his father. Sharing a number of photos of his father over the years, the reality star wrote a heartbreaking tribute to his late dad.

"I'm still in shock. RIP Dad," he wrote in the caption. "You will forever be 'the Colonel' in my eyes. You were stubborn- and hard on me, but you always taught me to never take NO for an answer." Beasley added in the hashtags "F— Covid," "wear a mask" and "be safe." On Facebook, Beasley continued his message to his father, writing, "Thank you Dad for being strict. … Life will be hard without you but your lessons will forever be hammered into my heart."

Beasley's Big Brother family was quick to share their condolences. "Love you Beau. I’m so sorry for your loss," Janelle Pierzina, who competed alongside Beasley on BB6, tweeted in response. "I always loved hearing your stories about your dad. Thinking of you!" On Instagram, fellow BB6 houseguest Howie Gordon wrote, “I’m so sorry BoBo. I love you buddy.”

Players from other Big Brother seasons also extended their sympathies. Angie "Rockstar" Lantry of Big Brother 20 also responded, "So sorry for your loss," while Big Brother 8 winner "Evel Dick" Donato tweeted, "I'm so sorry Beau." Kevin Schlehuber from BB19 added on Instagram, "Sorry for your loss. GOD BLESS," and Tommy Bracco of BB21 added, "Beau, I’m so sorry. Love you so much and I’m sending you all my love and prayers."

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 has killed more 400,000 people in the United States since the first confirmed COVID case in late January 2020, according to an NBC News tally. "What’s so troubling about this loss of life is it was preventable," Dr. Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University, told USA Today. "This is an infectious disease we knew how to prevent, and as difficult as it is, far easier to solve than defeating Nazi Germany. And yet, we did not mount a response to wage war against this virus as we have in these other situations."